DAN JAMES: Says he has yet to reach his potential at Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Welshman has been a constant in Marcelo Bielsa' s side since his deadline day move from Manchester United.

He picked up an assist in the Whites' 2-1 win over Norwich City at the end of last month but that has been his only goal contribution since joining Leeds but believes he has the ability to improve that return.

MAGICIAN: That is how Dan James described Leeds United teammate Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

Whites manager Bielsa has made no secret of his admiration for James, after he previously tried to sign the forward from Swansea City in January 2019 only for the deal to fall through in the final hours of the window.

James's time at Elland Road has coincided with a number of injury problems for Leeds, meaning he has been shuffled about the forward line to deal with the absences of the likes of Patrick Bamford.

"I’ve not reached my potential yet," James told FIFA.com.

"I’m getting a lot more game time now and I’ve obviously got my own goals. I’ve got so much more I can improve on, so much more to give.

"Hopefully I’ll show that in the coming years."

James is in line to feature for Wales as they host Belarus in their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Saturday night.

For the national side he has the benefit of playing alongside one star winger in Gareth Bale while at club level he has hailed Leeds teammate Raphinha as a "magician."

The Brazilian has recently burst onto the international scene for the South American nation and James is relishing the chance to play with the forward week in, week out.

"He’ a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much," added James.

"He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident.