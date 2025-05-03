"I don't want to come across as arrogant but I won't defend myself.

It is tempting to suggest that only in the bonkers world of Leeds United could a manager who has just won promotion and is one game away from leading his club to 100 points for the first time in its history be asked to justify his existence.

There are probably a few other clubs scattered across the world as demanding, but not many.

So you could forgive Daniel Farke for being a little weary when asked the question in the build-up to this weekend's final Championship game of the season at Plymouth Argyle.

It spoke volumes that he did not feel the need to plead his case. His team have done that for him and, he hopes, will add three more points to his defence in the 12.30pm kick-off on the south coast.

In such an emotion-driven week-and-a-half at what Farke always refers to as a very emotional club, speculation around the German's future has been about taking sentiment out of the equation.

In some people's eyes, he has achieved what he was brought in for by winning promotion back to the Premier League. It took him two years, 187 points and a heartbreaking play-off final defeat last May, but job done.

In his eyes, it has only just started. He sees his mission as establishing the Whites in the top division, not simply have a season on loan there as Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have all had during his Leeds tenure. And that is where the question has come from.

Because to look at the bald facts, Farke's Premier League record is awful: played 49, won six, drawn eight, 26 points, minus-70 goal difference, one relegation and another well on its way when he was sacked by Norwich City in 2021.

CELEBRATIONS: Leeds United players after their final home game of the season

You have to look beyond those numbers to understand them, fighting with a budget that tied one, maybe even two hands behind his back. As Norwich have not been back to the Premier League since, no one has had the chance to do better.

Equally, no one can really say yet if Farke can cut it in the Premier League, and there is only one way to find out. But surely he has earnt the right to show he has learnt from his Carrow Road mistakes, and can succeed without the financial handicaps he suffered there?

The misgivings about his football this season – over-cautious, over-patient – so comprehensively trashed by the realities of results might be strengths in fighting the rearguard action inevitable for Leeds, Burnley and whoever else wins promotion. At what should be a time of celebration – regardless of Saturday's result Farke is due on an open-top bus tour of Leeds city centre on Monday – it feels disrespectful to ask the question, but his bosses have created a situation where it is hanging in the air, and some might argue giving him the chance to state his case is actually the respectful thing to do.

Wherever the stories came from about Leeds' hierarchy re-assessing Farke's position which came out less than 48 hours after promotion was achieved, the bosses have left them in a vacuum to flourish.

QUESTIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

The German promised quick decisions on the future of out-of-contract players such as Junior Firpo – a doubt on Saturday with "some light hamstring problems" – and Sam Byram. The reshuffle of executives prompted by chief executive Angus Kinnear's impending departure has already been announced.

Leeds have a month-long headstart on the play-off winners and Farke is anxious to make the most of it after two summer transfer windows of unsettling late departures.

Yet he will be in limbo until chairman Paraag Marathe emerges from his foxhole – he was given the opportunity to speak to Sky Sports on Monday, but declined – or a P45 is served.

"What would you say to those who are perhaps doubting your ability to keep Leeds up next season?" Farke was asked in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

SILENCE: Chairman Paraag Marathe (left) speaks to chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg

A shrug of the shoulders, an “Am I bovvered?” scrunch of the face and a a waft of the hand followed.

"Nothing," he replied, with a faint smile and another shrug.

Some managers would leave it at that, but Farke feels he owes it to the media to give a proper answer to questions, so he elaborated.

"Sorry, but I don't have the feeling I have to defend anything, defend myself," he said, softly.

"I'm just concentrated and focussed on making an established Premier League side.

"I don't want to come across as arrogant but I won't defend myself.

"If someone thinks I'm not the right person to lead this club in the Premier League, perhaps they're right, you don't know.

"If someone is doubting, no problem at all. Football is about opinions.

"I'm just convinced by what I do and what I want to do. I will make sure we as a club with me as the manager have a great chance to establish ourselves at Premier League level."