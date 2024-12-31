Points not position is Daniel Farke's mantra as 'young' 'new' and 'exciting' Leeds United head into 2025 in fine Championship shape

HEADING into 2025, Leeds United are undeniably in a good place.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far as Daniel Farke is concerned, it is not the sight of his side topping the Championship standings at the start of the new year that carries the most significance, more the number of points that have been accrued so far.

Sunday's 1-0 victory at Derby took Leeds past the 50-point milestone for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of their home game with Blackburn on New Year's Day, United have 51 points from 24 matches - at an impressive average over two points per game. It's the exact same number they registered from the same amount of games in Marcelo Bielsa's first campaign at the club in 2018-19.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke celebrates after the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match against Derby County at Pride Park. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

In the promotion season of 2019-20, United managed 48 points from 24 matches. While Leeds' current total from that number of games is an eye-catching six points better than the figure last year.

After a testing summer in the aftermath of a shattering play-off final loss to Southampton in late May - with high-profile stars Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all leaving - Farke is understandably delighted with the response so far.

As ever, the German remains grounded and not particularly interested in league positions yet either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, whose side moved two points clear of Sheffield United after victory in the East Midlands, said: "It's not that important where you are after 24 game days, but I'm happy for our supporters.

"They had difficult years on Premier League level, fighting and suffering relegation. (Then) Ninety points last season but heartbreak at Wembley.

"We had to rebuild again and lost many of our key players, but to be there with this young, new, exciting group in such a good position and to show such consistency in more or less all topics is amazing.

"That we're rewarded with top spot is great but more important is the points tally. Fifty-one points is an amazing effort, credit to everyone involved. But we need to keep going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was somewhat fitting that the player who has been emblematic of United's renaissance in reborn attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson struck the solitary goal which moved Leeds to the summit.

The strike was a thing of beauty and the final act to a glorious team move of the highest order, with Farke gushingly stating that he would put the goal 'straight into his poetry album' afterwards.

On Aaronson, Farke continued: "I love this guy and I was impressed with him. And I have to say also during the season so far after a really difficult start to life at Leeds and also a difficult away year on loan.

"It's been a fantastic season so far and he's a great finisher."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was certainly a rewarding festive season for Leeds, with three successive victories, without conceding so much as a goal in wins over Derby, Stoke and Oxford coinciding with the return of influential club captain Ethan Ampadu to the starting line-up.