Sheffield United transfer news: Manchester United loan could alter approach as Blades juggle options

Sheffield United are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over a signing which could tweak the way they play this season.

The Blades are discussing a season-long loan for right winger Facundo Pellistri, who played for Uruguay at the last World Cup and has appeared as a substitute in the Red Devils' opening two matches of the season.

Despite this, his club think a loan could further his development.

The Blades were previously linked with the 21-year-old’s fellow winger Amad Diallo, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United, only for him to succumb to injury.

Premier League clubs are only allowed two loans from rivals in the division – and no more than one from any team – but Chelsea midfielder Corey Chukwuemeka, who they had tracked, underwent knee surgery on Monday evening which is expected to keep him out for six weeks.

The Blades would still like James McAtee on a second loan from Manchester City. The 20-year-old has been in all three matchday squads so far this season, coming off the bench briefly at Burnley, but the £55m arrival of Jeremy Doku will push him down the pecking order.

Pellistri is a right-footed right winger, a position the Blades have not traditionally used under manager Paul Heckingbottom. They have started the season in a 3-4-2-1 with two players – Benie Traore and Gustavo Hamer or Ben Osborn in narrow roles behind Will Osula.

But 20-year-old Traore can also play as winger.

WINGER: Signing Facundo Pellistri on loan from Manchester United could change the way Sheffield United set up

Moves for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer or Troyes forward Mama Balde would be permanent. Villa and United are believed to be some way apart on their valuations of Archer, who scored twice on loan for Middlesbrough in their 3-1 win at Bramall Lane in February, whilst Everton are also thought to be interested in £7m-rated Balde.