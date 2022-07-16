Supercomputer predicts how Premier League title race will unfold for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Arsenal following latest transfer activity

Liverpool were the closest challengers to Pep Guardiola's side last campaign, finishing one point behind the champions as the title race went down to the final day.
But how is it going to play out this time around?
Data experts and bookmakers have made their predictions ahead of the new campaign as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United look to close the gap to last season's top two.
City have had a busy summer as they look to bolster from a position of strength with the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland making them the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer.
Arsenal have forked out the third-most amount of money on transfer fees this window while Tottenham have spent just under £80m on new players.
Chelsea have spent approximately the same amount as Tottenham, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly arriving at Stamford Bridge this window.
Liverpool are close behind Spurs and Chelsea with £77m paid in transfer fees as they aim to go one better than last season's second place while Manchester United have spent just £13m as they target more players. The Red Devils also secured the signing of Christen Eriksen on a free transfer on Friday.
Ahead of the upcoming campaign, we have put together how the final table will look come May based on the predictions from data experts and bookmakers...