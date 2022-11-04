But football exists beyond the top two divisions, and the FA Cup brings its trademark brand of romance to proceedings too.

Here are five things to look out for this weekend.

FA CUP SHOCKS

ELATION: Crysencio Summerville (left) celebrates scoring Leeds United's winner at Anfield

It is FA Cup first-round weekend so eyes down for some Cup shocks. With their proud history in the competition, York City will hope to set the ball rolling for Yorkshire when the Conference club travel to one of manager John Askey's old clubs, League One Shrewsbury Town.

Doncaster Rovers will hope to be avoiding that fate when they welcome Conference North leaders King's Lynn Town.

In the week of Ronnie Radford's death, a win for Conference North phoenix club Hereford over League One Portsmouth would be particularly fitting.

Elsewhere, Kevin Phillips's big-spending Northern Premier League club South Shields might fancy their chances at home to League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers but Coalville Town (fifth in the Southern League Premier Division Central) winning at Charlton Athletic would raise a few eyebrows.

FA CUP legend: Ronnie Radford (pictured right with former team-mate Ricky George) wrote his name into FA Cup folklore with a memorable goal in 1972

There is also a Yorkshire derby at Bradford City, who host League Two neighbours Harrogate Town.

FLASH IN THE PAN OR THE START OF SOMETHING?

Leeds United had a tremendous win at Liverpool last week, massively easing the pressure on Jesse Marsch after eight games without.

But with three left before the World Cup, the Whites will need to follow it up against a Bournemouth side who after an initial caretaker-manager bounce under former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O'Neil have lost their last three.

Youngsters Crysencio Summerville and debutant Willy Gnonto played their parts in the win and it will be fascinating to see what part they play in the pre-Qatar matches.

LIAM ROSENIOR'S TEAM-SHEET

New Hull City coach Liam Rosenior has a big task on his hands.

On the face of it, the 38-year-old who played in the 2015 FA Cup final has a squad oozing with talent but the problem is instilling the discipline to make them a team.

Caretaker Andy Dawson managed it a couple of times, but sustaining it seems difficult for too many of their luxury players. The balance between grit and glamour on Rosenior's first team-sheet will be very interesting to see.

TOP-OF-THE-TABLE CLASH

Going into September's Nations League break, Sheffield United were looking a class apart in the Championship but now Vincent Kompany's Burnley are five points clear.

They showed from day one at Huddersfield Town they are going to play the way Pep Guardiola taught Kompany too and it is reaping rewards.

A week ago, winless in six, the Blades might have been dreading this but two big away victories – even if Tuesday's at Bristol City was undeserved – should have lifted spirits.

WORLD CUP INJURIES

This week saw Huddersfield Town’s Yuta Nakayama joining Sheffield United’s Rhys Norrington-Davies on the list of players who will miss the World Cup through injury. Nakayama had even been named in Japan’s 26-man squad, with the Samurai Blue finalising their group on Tuesday – or so they thought. Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min are in danger of missing out too.

Every injury suffered by a player hoping to be in Qatar will be magnified in its importance.