West Bromwich Albion's travails explains why Yorkshire clubs have had to be careful in transfer window

Carlos Corberan has called the restrictions on West Bromwich Albion this summer "the biggest challenge of my life" but they are also a reminder of why Yorkshire's clubs have had to be careful in the transfer market.

It is part of being a football fan or a manager that you always want more but financial fair play is no longer something clubs can ignore.

Points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest took last season’s headlines but punishments went right down the league ladder.

Sheffield United start the new Championship season on minus two points for not getting their financial house in order, and now it has emerged West Brom have had a "business plan" imposed to keep them within profit and sustainability rules restricting losses to £39m over three years.

The Baggies spent 2020-21 in the Premier League, then had two years of parachute payments – meant to ward off financial disaster after relegation but which massively skew competition.

Thirteen players – including top-scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joined Coventry City just as Hull City thought they had him – have left with five arriving.

Thomas-Asante’s replacement, Devante Cole, released by Barnsley, is one of three free transfers with Paddy McNair loaned out by his new club San Diego to keep sharp for the 2025 Major League Soccer.

“I am prepared to face the most difficult challenge of my life as a coach," said ex-Huddersfield Town coach and Leeds United assistant Corberan, who led the Baggies to last season's play-offs.

"BIGGEST CHALLENGE": West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Corberan

Yorkshire clubs have been careful not to fall into the trap.

Leeds sold £40m Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur after investing their first parachute to try to win an instant Premier League return.

Crysencio Summerville's £25m move to West Ham United falls in a new financial year and should allow for reinvestment in a squad light at full-back, midfield and now wide.

Hull spent heavily to try to make last season's play-offs and failed, leading to a reckoning which saw Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves sold for eight-figure fees, 13 others leave too and loanees such as Fabio Carvalho and Liam Delap going back.

Sheffield United had to cut back drastically too after relegation from the Premier League with 12 senior players leaving but only Jayden Bogle bringing in a transfer fee. Waiting for a proposed takeover has exacerbated matters and whilst their five incomings look shrewd, they too are well short.

Sheffield Wednesday have backed manager Danny Rohl with nine signings – he still wants more, of course – but six were free transfers and James Beadle a loan.

