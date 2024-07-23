Why three could be Leeds United's magic number as balance of squad changes after missing promotion to the Premier League

AT A time of year when football-starved fans (the Euros are more than a week away now) are on the hunt for clues while their clubs are more interested in fitness, it is easy to jump to the wrong conclusion.

How much Leeds United playing three at the back in Friday's friendly at Harrogate Town was a sign of things to come, and how much it was just the best way of getting important players on the field for much-needed game-time remains to be seen.

But the new look could solve a few pleasing problems for manager Daniel Farke, particularly after the arrival the next day of Jayden Bogle.

"It's certainly an option," said the Whites manager when asked if three at the back could be something that is here to stay.

"Last season we changed a few times during the game but overall we haven't changed our base formation that much because my gut feeling was after some pretty turbulent years with many different coaches and many different set-ups, a bit more stability would be beneficial for the lads.

"But now we've been working together for a year, they know our principles and processes so we can bring in a bit more input and we want to be a bit more flexible in these terms."

Last season Leeds were pretty consistently 4-2-3-1, at least until they had to start throwing kitchen sinks late in games they were not winning.

Having come as close as they did to promotion – beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final – 2024-25 ought to be just about building on those foundations.

KEY MAN: Leeds United's Pascal Struijk - pictured in Friday's pre-season friendly match at Harrogate Town - could determine how Daniel Farke lines his team up at the start of the 2024-25 Championship campaign. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

But such continuity is virtually impossible in the modern English pyramid, where the financial gap between the top two divisions is so wide and the rules on what can be spent to bridge it so stringent.

So Leeds had to sell their crown jewel, Archie Gray, to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m. The chance to double their money on Glen Kamara was too good to refuse and whilst a succession of smaller sales and loans balanced the books, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto's impatience to play top-flight football again, if combined with big bids from the gaggle of interested clubs, could see them go too.

Centre-back Max Wober and playmaker Brenden Aaronson going all prodigal son on Leeds after leaving on loan last season opens up new options too. Wober played at Euro 2024, Aaronson at the Copa America and the Qatar World Cup.

Joe Rothwell has signed on loan and having made his international debut for Wales in the summer, Charlie Crew could be ready to step up from FA Youth Cup final team to first team after a few games watching from the bench last season.

SOLID PARTNERSHIP: Joe Rodon (left) and Ethan Ampadu (right) were a formidable central defensive partnership for Leeds United in the second half of last season

But most significant could be the return of Pascal Struijk.

Before injuring his groin at Christmas, the Dutch centre-back was wearing the captain's armband, a classy player in the heart of the defence. Without him, Ethan Ampadu took both the leadership and positional role, dropping back from midfield to partner Joe Rodon and allowing Ilia Gruev to blossom as a holding midfielder.

Rodon is back, his loan converted into a £10m permanent move as a pleasing biproduct of Gray's departure, leaving Farke with four top-quality centre-backs to choose from. None will be happy watching from the bench, nor should they be.

Ampadu could easily slip back into the base of midfield but Bogle spent most of his four years at Sheffield United as a wing-back rather than a full-back, and Junior Firpo, Leeds' first choice on the left of defence, is another who is stronger going forward than backwards.

UNDERTAIN FUTURES: Leeds United forwards Willy Gnonto (left) and Crysencio Summerville (centre)

"Junior Firpo at this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward," said Farke as he bigged up the former Barcelona B player's importance.

"He is able to assist, he is able to score. He showed this again (on Friday) in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit.

"He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important."

Suddenly the loss of Gnonto and Summerville's width – such as it was, Farke's 4-2-3-1 invariably allowed the latter to drift inside as a second player in the hole – is not such an issue if you swap wingers for wing-backs. Dan James, the third Leeds winger, has played at centre-forward many a time, and although Farke has rarely used him there, his finishing sharpened under the tutelage of the German former striker.

Three at the back, four in midfield and whatever combination of three players in front of them could suit Leeds quite nicely in the season to come.