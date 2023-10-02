Leeds United's ex-Cardiff City prodigy subject of tug of war over international future
The highly-rated midfielder has become a regular fixture for Wales at youth level, even featuring for their under-21s at just 16.
However, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, FA scouts have taken notice of Crew’s eligibility for England.
Leeds plucked Crew from Cardiff City in 2022 and rewarded his progress with a professional deal earlier this year.
He has featured heavily at both under-18 and under-21 level for the Whites, most recently captaining the under-21s at Elland Road against Nice.
Leeds have been well-represented at youth international level in recent months, with numerous prospects turning out for their countries.
Among those to have made an impression on the international scene are Diogo Monteiro, Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph.