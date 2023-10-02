England and Wales are said to be battling it out for Leeds United prodigy Charlie Crew.

Leeds United plucked Charlie Crew from Cardiff City in 2022. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The highly-rated midfielder has become a regular fixture for Wales at youth level, even featuring for their under-21s at just 16.

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, FA scouts have taken notice of Crew’s eligibility for England.

Leeds plucked Crew from Cardiff City in 2022 and rewarded his progress with a professional deal earlier this year.

He has featured heavily at both under-18 and under-21 level for the Whites, most recently captaining the under-21s at Elland Road against Nice.

Leeds have been well-represented at youth international level in recent months, with numerous prospects turning out for their countries.