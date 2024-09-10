Leeds United's former £27m attacker completes surprise loan switch

Leeds United’s former club-record signing Rodrigo has left Qatari side Al-Rayyan to join their rivals Al-Gharafa on loan.

Over a year has passed since Rodrigo swapped West Yorkshire for Qatar, bring the curtain down on a three-year Elland Road stay.

He became Leeds’ record signing in 2020, joining the Whites from Valencia for a fee reported to be in the region of £27m. Although he did not hit the ground running in the Premier League, he did become a key figure in the Leeds attack.

In the club’s ill-fated 2022/23 season, he was a bright spark and played through pain late on in the campaign to help in battle against the drop.

Rodrigo left Leeds United for a new challenge in Qatar in 2023. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

After Leeds’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed, Rodrigo was among the many who sought pastures new. He sealed a move to Qatar outfit Al-Rayyan and has since amassed 23 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

However, he has now linked up with Al-Gharafa, penning a loan deal that runs until the end of the Qatar Stars League campaign. Among his new teammates are fellow Spanish forward Joselu and former Porto winger Yacine Brahimi.

Rodrigo spoke glowingly of his time at Leeds in his farewell message, thanking the club for “three wonderful years”.

He said: “The time to say goodbye to three wonderful years in Leeds has arrived. For me [it] is really difficult to find to right words to try to explain all my feelings now.

“All I have to say is that I have lived very special moments in this great club, both personally and professionally, which I will never forget. I feel very grateful for the care and love that my family and myself have felt from the first moment either from the fans and all the amazing people that work in the club.