Leeds United's Illan Meslier stance outlined as January transfer window claim made

Leeds United could reportedly part ways with under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier this month.

The 24-year-old has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road for the bulk of the last four-and-a-half years, amassing 200 appearances between the sticks.

However, a series of blunders this season have placed the French stopper under intense scrutiny. His most recent errors came in a 3-3 draw with Hull City, letting the Tigers back into the game.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been a staunch defender of Meslier this term, refusing to throw his stopper of choice under the bus.

Speaking after the draw with Hull, Farke said: “I would be a poor leader if straight away after a game I would punish individual mistakes by my players in a press conference, I'm not willing to do this.”

However, according to Mail Online, Leeds would be open to selling Meslier this month if a worthy offer was tabled.

Leeds, however, may struggle to pocket the type of fee previously mooted as suitable for Meslier. He is a former France under-21 international and has previously been linked with high-profile clubs, but his stock has fallen of late.

Leeds have two other senior goalkeepers on their books in Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns. The former arrived from Newcastle United in 2023 but has been unable to dislodge Meslier.

Cairns, meanwhile, is a product of Leeds’ academy who was released by the Whites back in 2015. He forged a career further down the EFL pyramid, representing the likes of Fleetwood Town and Salford City, before returning to Elland Road in 2023.