Manchester United credited with shock interest in Leeds United regular following scouting missions
Over five years have passed since Meslier arrived on British shored as a teenager, initially joining the Whites on loan from Lorient.
Nearly 200 appearances later, the 24-year-old has experienced promotion to the Premier League and relegation back to the Championship.
According to The Sun, Manchester United have watched Meslier with interest. Their goalkeeper scout Tony Coton is believed to have been a regular at his games, seeing him as one for the future.
Meslier has had an eventful time at Elland Road, seeing his stock soar and fall at almost equally dramatic rates.
He was once considered among the Premier League’s brightest young goalkeepers and featured for France at under-21 level.
However, in the dying embers of Leeds’ fight against relegation in 2023, Meslier was dropped from the number one spot.
Sam Allardyce, who had answered an SOS call in LS11, selected the experienced Joel Robles between the sticks as the Whites fell out of the top flight.
Meslier regained his spot under Daniel Farke, who has been loyal to the Frenchman ever since his appointment as manager.
He has continually chose Meslier as his first-choice stopper despite scrutiny following some high-profile errors.
Manchester United are believed to be tracking goalkeepers who could keep Andre Onana on his toes.
While a move to Old Trafford would arguably be a huge opportunity for Meslier, he would face stiffer competition for minutes.
He would also fray his relationship with the Elland Road faithful, who would not take kindly to the goalkeeper joining their bitter rivals.
The Whites have, however, been linked with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.
Leeds have the seasoned Karl Darlow as an alternative option between the sticks, although he has seen little action since joining from Newcastle United last year.
