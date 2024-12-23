Manchester United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over five years have passed since Meslier arrived on British shored as a teenager, initially joining the Whites on loan from Lorient.

Nearly 200 appearances later, the 24-year-old has experienced promotion to the Premier League and relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Manchester United have watched Meslier with interest. Their goalkeeper scout Tony Coton is believed to have been a regular at his games, seeing him as one for the future.

Illan Meslier has been Leeds United's first-choice goalkeeper for the bulk of the last five years. | George Wood/Getty Images

Meslier has had an eventful time at Elland Road, seeing his stock soar and fall at almost equally dramatic rates.

He was once considered among the Premier League’s brightest young goalkeepers and featured for France at under-21 level.

However, in the dying embers of Leeds’ fight against relegation in 2023, Meslier was dropped from the number one spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Allardyce, who had answered an SOS call in LS11, selected the experienced Joel Robles between the sticks as the Whites fell out of the top flight.

Meslier regained his spot under Daniel Farke, who has been loyal to the Frenchman ever since his appointment as manager.

He has continually chose Meslier as his first-choice stopper despite scrutiny following some high-profile errors.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier made his Premier League debut against Liverpool in 2020. | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are believed to be tracking goalkeepers who could keep Andre Onana on his toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a move to Old Trafford would arguably be a huge opportunity for Meslier, he would face stiffer competition for minutes.

He would also fray his relationship with the Elland Road faithful, who would not take kindly to the goalkeeper joining their bitter rivals.

The Whites have, however, been linked with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.