Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish vs Sunderland, Burnley, Wolves, Everton, Brentford and more

Published 26th May 2025, 12:02 BST

Leeds United and Burnley will be joined by Sunderland in the next Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats edged past Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final, breaking the hearts of the Blades with a late winner at Wembley.

It was a win that completed the 2025/26 Premier League line-up, with Sunderland joining the Whites and the Clarets as newly-promoted clubs.

The trio have taken the places of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who have suffered immediate relegations after promotions last year.

Their plights have made it blatantly obvious how tough England’s top tier is to compete in, but the rewards are lucrative if safety can be secured.

Safety, therefore, will be the priority for clubs making the step up from the second tier. However, Leeds did manage to storm into the top half after their last promotion in 2020.

Daniel Farke is at the Elland Road helm now and will be hoping to see his squad bolstered over the course of the summer.

He will also be hoping a number of his title-winning stars can make the grade in the Premier League, with promotion representing a first crack at it for many.

While the likes of Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James have played in the top tier before, it will be a new experience for the likes of Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Joel Piroe.

With the line-up now complete, here is an early look at how Betfair bookmakers expect the Premier League table to look at the end of the next season.

Here is how the bookies expect the 2025/26 Premier League table to look.

1. Predicted Premier League table

Here is how the bookies expect the 2025/26 Premier League table to look. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Title odds: 15/8

2. 1. Liverpool

Title odds: 15/8 | Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Title odds: 9/4

3. 2. Manchester City

Title odds: 9/4 | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Title odds: 5/2

4. 3. Arsenal

Title odds: 5/2 | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
