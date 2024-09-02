Leicester City 'hiked' price of Sheffield United and Derby County-linked man to £4m on deadline day
The 27-year-old is not Leicester’s first-choice goalkeeper and has been loaned out on six separate occasions over the last six years.
Despite the club’s reluctance to promote him to the number one spot, the Foxes do not seem to be in any rush to part ways with the understudy.
He was linked with a permanent move away from the club over the summer, with Sheffield United and Derby among those credited with interest.
Reports suggested the Blades were put off by Leicester’s asking price and they eventually prised Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Iversen’s valuation was increased further on the final day of the summer window.
Leicester are said to have received a late enquiry, only for the club to be told they had to pay £4m for the goalkeeper’s services.
The Foxes are thought to have been keen on signing a goalkeeper themselves and their failure to do so could potentially have influenced a decision on Iversen’s price.
