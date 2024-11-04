Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke from Ipswich Town.

Clarke was a wanted man in the summer, having lit up the Championship with Sunderland. He was linked with a return to Leeds and Leicester had been credited with interest earlier in the year.

Ipswich won the race for his signature, paying an initial £15m to secure his services following their promotion to the Premier League.

However, the winger has not hit the ground running at Portman Road. He has been afforded just three starts in the Premier League and is yet to score for the Tractor Boys.

Jack Clarke has failed to hit the ground running at Ipswich Town. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Leicester are keen on Clarke and continuing to monitor him. A deal could prove difficult to do this season though, as he has already represented two clubs. Ipswich, meanwhile, may be unwilling to help out a Premier League rival.

York-born Clarke was nurtured with Leeds’ academy and was considered one of the club’s most exciting prospects. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 but first-team opportunities proved limited in North London.