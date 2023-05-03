Huddersfield Town face Sheffield United tomorrow in what will be the last EFL Championship fixture before the final round of matches kicks off this weekend.

The Blades, along with champions Burnley, have already been promoted while Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are relegated but there is still plenty to play for including avoiding that final drop zone position and competing for a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window on the horizon there is plenty of gossip doing the rounds in the rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports claim that a Hull City starlet is on the radar of several Premier League sides including Leeds United and Crystal Palace as well as Leicester City. Elsewhere, a club chief has said they will be ‘difficult to deal with’ this summer as teams in the Premier League and Championship continue to be linked with their star players. Here are the latest transfer news stories concerning EFL Championship clubs on Wednesday, May 3:

Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace ‘tracking’ Hull City starlet

Premier League trio Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are tracking Hull City defender Alfie Taylor, per a report from Team Talk. The 19-year old is said to be ‘highly regarded’ at the EFL Championship club having been a regular for their under 18s and now establishing himself in the under 23s.

The centre back has not yet featured for the Tigers’ first team but has trained with the senior squad and was named on the bench for their recent games with Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Hull are said to be ‘determined’ to keep a hold of the starlet while it’s also claimed that, out of the three linked clubs, Crystal Palace have the greatest need to focus on recruitment at centre half.

Club chief says they will be ‘difficult to deal with’ this summer

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has said they will be ‘difficult to deal with’ this summer if clubs in England approach them about signing their star player. In particular, striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes who has previously been linked with Everton as well as Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad