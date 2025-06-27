The Foxes clinched the Championship title in 2024, only to then lose the highly-rated Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

He was succeeded by Steve Cooper, who lasted until November before being shown the door by the Leicester hierarchy.

Premier League legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was given the reins, but was unable to save the club from an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

He has now departed himself after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract was reached.

In a statement, Leicester said: “Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club’s academy into our first-team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.

“Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. First-team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.”

