Leyton Orient v Barnsley FCNEILL Collins has tapped into the knowledge of experienced defender Jamie McCart ahead of Barnsley's capital appointment today.

McCart, who joined Barnsley on a season-long loan from Rotherham United at the end of the summer window, spent the second half of last term on loan at Leyton Orient, who won the League Two title in 2022-23.

After a quiet start to the campaign, the O's have won three of their past four league matches, but they face a Reds side who are seeking an incredible sixth successive win on their travels.

Head coach Collins said: "Jamie played for them and I have obviously spoken to Jamie and asked him how they approach things and what is important to them.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins, whose side visit Leyton Orient on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It is not anything you don't probably see from watching. But it is always good to know what the players think and know how good they are and know what to expect. That's helpful."

Barnsley's form on the road is the best across the entire EFL, let alone League One and they will be backed by a sizeable travelling contingent of 1,200 supporters in East London today.

Collins added: "We have paid all our opponents respect in terms of preparation and have done the same here.

"A couple of the away games have been tight affairs and there has not been much between the teams and we don't expect it to be much different this weekend.

"Hopefully, we can use our quality and organisation to put us in the right side of the result again, which would be an impressive achievement.

"I watched them (Orient) win at Carlisle last week and they got a great result and are on a really good run of form and are hard to beat with a very good manager whose side play attractive football.