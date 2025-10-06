Following back-to-back relegations, Luton needed to hit the ground running in the third tier of English football.

However, after five defeats in 11 games, the Hatters sit 11th in the League One table. The club have acted to arrest their struggles by relieving Matt Bloomfield of his duties as manager.

In a statement, the club said: “Luton Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Matt Bloomfield.

“Matt joined the Hatters in January from Wycombe Wanderers and despite overseeing a run of just two defeats in 11 games leading into the final day of the 2024/25 season, was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship following defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

“Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected, and the board of directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first-team coach Lee Harrison and first-team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties.

“The board wishes to thank Matt, Richard, Lee and Ben for their efforts during a difficult period for the club and wishes them the very best for their future careers.

“Alex Lawless, aided by Paul Benson, Kevin Foley and Kevin Pilkington, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy trip to Cambridge United.

“With two training weeks ahead of the next league match, the process of appointing a new manager is now underway, which will be led by a committee involving members from the executive team, recruitment, football staff and the board. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to land the Luton job.