Nottingham Forest’s former Sheffield United star Morgan Gibbs-White is reportedly being watched by Manchester City.

Sheffield United have benefited from the exploits of various loanees over the years and Gibbs-White is among the most impressive they have had.

He was instrumental throughout the 2021/22 campaign, helping the Blades charge into the Championship play-offs. After Sheffield United failed to clinch promotion, the playmaker’s loan spell ended and he returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He was not back at Molineux for long, as Forest struck a deal reported to be worth £42.5m to secure the services of the attacking midfielder. A derided fee at the time, Forest’s decision has been vindicated by the 24-year-old’s rapid growth.

According to HITC, Manchester City are now keeping close tabs on the England international. Their scouts are thought to be admirers, with a detailed dossier being compiled.

Forest, however, are thought to be keen to retain their key player. The club are reportedly ready to hold talks over a new deal for the former Blades loanee.