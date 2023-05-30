The Owls duo started at Wembley as the club defeated Barnsley 1-0 to secure a return to the Championship. Grealish is familiar with the pair, having played with Bannan at Aston Villa and Iorfa on England under-21 duty.
Posting on his Instagram story, Grealish said: “Congrats boys [Bannan and Iorfa’s Intagram usernames] and buzzing for Darren Moore what a guy.”
Wednesday’s victory was clinched by Josh Windass, who powered a header past Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted to send the Owls to the second tier. The goal was scored in time added on to the second half of extra-time, which only added to the frenzy among Wednesday supporters.
Grealish has thrived since his days as a prospect at Aston Villa, where he was a teammate of Bannan’s. He left Villa Park in 2021, joining Manchester City. He has since made 87 appearances and lifted the Premier League title twice.