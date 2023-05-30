All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Manchester City star Jack Grealish sends message to Sheffield Wednesday duo Dominic Iorfa and Barry Bannan

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has congratulated Sheffield Wednesday duo Dominic Iorfa and Barry Bannan on their League One play-off final triumph.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:55 BST

The Owls duo started at Wembley as the club defeated Barnsley 1-0 to secure a return to the Championship. Grealish is familiar with the pair, having played with Bannan at Aston Villa and Iorfa on England under-21 duty.

Posting on his Instagram story, Grealish said: “Congrats boys [Bannan and Iorfa’s Intagram usernames] and buzzing for Darren Moore what a guy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday’s victory was clinched by Josh Windass, who powered a header past Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted to send the Owls to the second tier. The goal was scored in time added on to the second half of extra-time, which only added to the frenzy among Wednesday supporters.

Most Popular
Grealish is familiar with the pair, having played with Bannan at Aston Villa and Iorfa on England under-21 duty. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesGrealish is familiar with the pair, having played with Bannan at Aston Villa and Iorfa on England under-21 duty. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Grealish is familiar with the pair, having played with Bannan at Aston Villa and Iorfa on England under-21 duty. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Grealish has thrived since his days as a prospect at Aston Villa, where he was a teammate of Bannan’s. He left Villa Park in 2021, joining Manchester City. He has since made 87 appearances and lifted the Premier League title twice.

Related topics:Jack GrealishDominic IorfaBarry BannanAston VillaManchester CityJosh WindassLeague OneBarnsley