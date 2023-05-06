All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
23 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
3 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
4 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
5 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
10 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Manchester City v Leeds United: Jamie Redknapp sees positives for Sam Allardyce's side despite defeat

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has insisted Leeds United showed “spirit” in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:16 BST

Defeat plunged the Whites further into a relegation battle, with both Nottingham Forest and Everton now able to leapfrog Sam Allardyce’s men if they each win their game in hand. However, former Liverpool midfielder and current Sky Sports pundit Redknapp identified positives for Leeds to take away from the Etihad Stadium.

Analysing the game on Sky Sports, he said: "They’ve been beaten heavily a lot lately and that couldn’t happen. Once they went 2-0 down, they had a lot of chances, Man City, to make it three, four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When the penalty happened, you thought ‘this all could change very quickly’. They’ll take a lot from this. There was some spirit there. They showed something."

Most Popular
Redknapp identified positives for Leeds to take away from the Etihad Stadium. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesRedknapp identified positives for Leeds to take away from the Etihad Stadium. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Redknapp identified positives for Leeds to take away from the Etihad Stadium. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He also reserved praise for Joel Robles, who was called upon to replace the out-of-form Illan Meslier between the sticks. The experienced Spaniard coped well under intense pressure from the dominant hosts, vindicating Allardyce’s bold decision to make a change in goal.

Redknapp said: “The ‘keeper, he made a big decision leaving out Meslier, the ‘keeper came in, Robles, and did well. They’ll look at that now as something to go on for the away games that they have and also the home games. Rodrigo coming on, a good substitution, scored a goal, that’ll give him a bit of confidence.”

Leeds have just three games remaining in the Premier League and return to action next Saturday (May 13) against Newcastle United.

Related topics:Sky SportsManchester CitySam AllardyceIllan Meslier