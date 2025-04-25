Manchester United 'exploring' goalkeeper rejected by Huddersfield Town and Bradford City as transfer option
Carl Rushworth cut his teeth within Huddersfield’s academy but was released at the age of 16. Bradford were among the clubs to take him on trial, but did not offer scholarship terms either.
After finding his feet at FC Halifax Town, Brighton & Hove Albion came calling and the 23-year-old has developed into an exciting talent.
He has starred in the EFL for Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City during loan spells, although his most recent stint at Hull City was marred by injury.
The stopper was linked with Sheffield United last summer, but the Blades instead struck a deal to sign Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.
According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are exploring Rushworth as an option as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.
Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir are reportedly on their way out of Old Trafford, creating the risk of the Red Devils being low on bodies.
Rushworth would not only be able to provide competition between the sticks, he would also help Manchester United fulfil their homegrown player quota.
Speaking to The Athletic in 2021 about his rejections in Yorkshire, Rushworth said: “It was a tough one [being released by Huddersfield]. I’d been there for so long.
“Coming up through the ranks, it was handed to you, and then once you get to 16, that’s when it starts getting a bit more serious.
“I underestimated that. I didn’t get anything. I went on trial to Rochdale, Bradford and Chesterfield, and didn’t get anything there either.
“Then Halifax came in. They had an open day. It was a drop down in standard but they went about it the right way. It was a good stepping stone.”
Rushworth has been unable to make a first-team breakthrough at Brighton and all of his senior appearances to date have been during loan spells.
