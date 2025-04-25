Manchester United are reportedly exploring the option of signing a goalkeeper previously rejected by both Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Rushworth cut his teeth within Huddersfield’s academy but was released at the age of 16. Bradford were among the clubs to take him on trial, but did not offer scholarship terms either.

After finding his feet at FC Halifax Town, Brighton & Hove Albion came calling and the 23-year-old has developed into an exciting talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has starred in the EFL for Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City during loan spells, although his most recent stint at Hull City was marred by injury.

Carl Rushworth was recalled from his loan spell at Hull City in January. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The stopper was linked with Sheffield United last summer, but the Blades instead struck a deal to sign Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are exploring Rushworth as an option as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir are reportedly on their way out of Old Trafford, creating the risk of the Red Devils being low on bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushworth would not only be able to provide competition between the sticks, he would also help Manchester United fulfil their homegrown player quota.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2021 about his rejections in Yorkshire, Rushworth said: “It was a tough one [being released by Huddersfield]. I’d been there for so long.

Carl Rushworth spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Swansea City. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“Coming up through the ranks, it was handed to you, and then once you get to 16, that’s when it starts getting a bit more serious.

“I underestimated that. I didn’t get anything. I went on trial to Rochdale, Bradford and Chesterfield, and didn’t get anything there either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then Halifax came in. They had an open day. It was a drop down in standard but they went about it the right way. It was a good stepping stone.”