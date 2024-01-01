Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson are among the favourites to replace Neil Wood as head coach of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Salford City.

Wood’s fate was sealed on Boxing Day, when Tranmere Rovers romped to a 5-1 victory and left Salford hovering precariously close to the relegation zone. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the high-profile nature of Salford’s owners, some famous faces are among the favourites to fill the vacancy.

Former Premier League star Paul Ince emerged as an early favourite and remains among the BetVictor frontrunners to land the role. However, ahead of Ince are Giggs and Robinson, as well as favourite Paul Hurst.

Both are priced at 4/1 and like Ince and Hurst, would not demand any compensation due to their unattached status.

Karl Robinson assisted Sam Allardyce during the managerial veteran's brief Leeds United tenure. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Robinson has not returned to football since departing Leeds, where he worked as an assistant to Sam Allardyce for a brief period. The pair were unable to prevent Leeds slipping back into the Championship after a three-year absence.

Although he worked as a number two at Elland Road, he has vast experience of being a number one having led Milton Keynes Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.