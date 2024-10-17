Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to part with former Sheffield United and Hull City defender Harry Maguire in January.

Over five years have passed since Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in a deal reported to be worth £80m.

Despite his hefty price tag, he has not always convinced in a Manchester United shirt and there has been speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford.

However, according to GiveMeSport, a sale in the January transfer window is unlikely. Although it is believed a big offer could entice, Manchester United are not believed to be encouraging bids.

Harry Maguire has been at Manchester United since 2019. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

While it is believed he is likely to stay in January, it could still reportedly be his final season at Old Trafford.

Earlier on this year, West Ham United were credited with interest in the Yorkshire-born centre-back.

Maguire was nurtured within Sheffield United’s academy and made his senior breakthrough with the Blades as a teenager. A move to Hull followed but it was while at Leicester he saw his stock soar at a rapid rate.

