Manchester United willing to 'cash in' on ex-Sheffield United and Hull City star previously eyed by West Ham
The 31-year-old has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2019, although was strongly linked with a move away from the club last year. He was said to the subject of an offer from West Ham United but snubbed the move in favour of staying put.
Reports suggested he refused to take a pay cut, leading to his retention at Old Trafford. However, according to talkSPORT, Manchester United are once again open to offloading the England international.
Signing a new centre-back is reported to be a priority for the Red Devils, with Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich being heavily linked. Maguire is entering the final year of his contract and could depart for free if not sold or tied down.
Losing the defender on a free would a bitter pill to swallow for Manchester United, considering they are thought to have forked out £80m for his services five years ago.
The report claims Maguire has admirers in Italy, where his former Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling plies his trade. Reports of West Ham interest resurfaced earlier this year, but it remains to be seen whether the Hammers have kept their eye on the 31-year-old.
Maguire started his career in Yorkshire, making his senior breakthrough at Sheffield United before going on to represent Hull City. However, it was his during his time at Leicester City that he became a key figure at international level for England.
He is currently working towards full fitness, having missed out on Euro 2024 due to a calf problem.
