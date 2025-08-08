Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers: Tom Nixon's pre-season form lessens injury blow
Sterry is Doncaster's vice-captain and one of their best players, but the right-back collided with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth in last week's opening League One win.
Sterry (inset) was always going to miss Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town under concussion protocols, but McCann’s initial diagnosis he might be back the following weekend was over-optimistic.
"He's going to probably be longer than we first anticipated – three weeks, four weeks, maybe," admitted McCann. "We're hoping we can maybe get back before then but he's done a right bit of damage to his face – or Joe Whitworth did, but it was accidental.
"He's fractured his cheekbone, his eye socket and there's a matter with his jawline so it's going to take a bit of time to heal and to get a mask that is suitable.
"He's going to have an operation on Monday, then it's just a matter of time of the swelling settling down and Jamie feeling comfortable.
"He's so unlucky. In his first season here he had an injury to his toe that none of us had ever seen before which kept him out for two or three months. I'm gutted for him because he's had a really good pre-season."
McCann admitted last week it was a tight call which back-up full-back he named on the bench. Although he went for left-footed Jack Senior, he has no reservations about Nixon, who came through at his previous club, Hull City.
"Tom's had a really good off-season and a really good summer," said McCann. "He's been effective in pre-season so we're fortunate if there is an injury somewhere there's always someone to come in."
Charlie Crew could make a second debut after re-joining in a second loan from Leeds United, and Jay McGrath played 60 minutes in an in-house game but with Connor Riordan and Matty Pearson contributing to last week's clean sheet, there is no need to rush the central defender back from injury with eight games in August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.