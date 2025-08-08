For Doncaster Rovers to be without Jamie Sterry for the rest of a busy month is a blow, but in Tom Nixon they have an understudy manager Grant McCann is a big fan of.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sterry is Doncaster's vice-captain and one of their best players, but the right-back collided with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth in last week's opening League One win.

Sterry (inset) was always going to miss Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town under concussion protocols, but McCann’s initial diagnosis he might be back the following weekend was over-optimistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's going to probably be longer than we first anticipated – three weeks, four weeks, maybe," admitted McCann. "We're hoping we can maybe get back before then but he's done a right bit of damage to his face – or Joe Whitworth did, but it was accidental.

"He's fractured his cheekbone, his eye socket and there's a matter with his jawline so it's going to take a bit of time to heal and to get a mask that is suitable.

"He's going to have an operation on Monday, then it's just a matter of time of the swelling settling down and Jamie feeling comfortable.

"He's so unlucky. In his first season here he had an injury to his toe that none of us had ever seen before which kept him out for two or three months. I'm gutted for him because he's had a really good pre-season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann admitted last week it was a tight call which back-up full-back he named on the bench. Although he went for left-footed Jack Senior, he has no reservations about Nixon, who came through at his previous club, Hull City.

ABLE DEPUTY: Doncaster Rovers right-back Tom Nixon (left) (Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP)

"Tom's had a really good off-season and a really good summer," said McCann. "He's been effective in pre-season so we're fortunate if there is an injury somewhere there's always someone to come in."