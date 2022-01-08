John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Huddersfield majority shareholder Phil Hodgkinson - who holds a 75 per cent stake - has been absent from the club since November after several of his businesses entered administration.

The Terriers are legally unaffected by those companies entering administration as Hodgkinson's shares are held through PURE Sports Consultancy, which is a separate entity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, former chairman Dean Hoyle - who retains a 25 per cent stake in the club - took over as chief executive on an interim basis following the departure of Mark Devlin.

Hoyle has been involved with the day-to-day running of the club for the past two months and reports suggest that he will remain at the club if the Evans takeover goes through

The Marcus Evans Group sold a majority stake in Ipswich Town last August.

The hospitality magnate took control of the Blues in 2007 and sold up to US investment group Gamechanger.