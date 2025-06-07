Italian outfit Brescia, owned by controversial former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino, are reportedly facing bankruptcy.

His time in charge at Elland Road was plagued by turbulence and he left West Yorkshire after a series of intense protests staged against his ownership.

However, it did not put the 68-year-old off club ownership and he acquired Brescia in his native Italy.

Brescia ‘facing bankruptcy’

He has retained his reputation for being a prolific hirer and firer of managers, but may have made his final appointment with Brescia embroiled in financial troubles.

According to Italian finance outlet Calcio Finanze, Cellino has opted against paying the €3m required to settle the club’s debts.

As a result, the club is said to be facing bankruptcy. It now appears Brescia’s 114-year history is under threat and the creation of a new legal entity has reportedly been mooted.

Cellino’s Leeds controversies

The charismatic Italian presided over a chaotic chapter in the history of Leeds, who rarely strayed from the headlines during his time as owner.

He caused a major shock early on in his time at Elland Road, appointing a man who had only previously managed Forest Green Rovers in David Hockaday.

Cellino also axed Brian McDermott ahead of a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town, only to later reinstate him. Years later, he claimed he had asked for a ‘couch’ to be removed, not the ‘coach’.

The 68-year-old was also disqualified by the EFL while owner of Leeds and served a ban before re-joining the club’s board.

Speaking to The Times in 2016, he openly admitted to regretting his purchase of the club.