Matt Hamshaw is confident fans will see a clear Rotherham United identity once their injury list reduces.

Josh Benson and Josh Kayode could make the bench at home to Exeter City on Saturday after just 23 minutes of football this season.

Hamish Douglas and Kian Spence are also approaching fitness, a big boost to a squad missing the likes of Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif, Lenny Agbaire and Sean Raggett.

It has hardly helped a squad with 13 new faces this summer, 10 signed after the pre-season trip to Portugal. Hamshaw, who has not seen his side win since the opening day of the season, does not want to further muddy the waters with free agent signings.

He is keen for a settled side and to give fans a clearer idea of what his team is about.

"I can't say it's all been smooth sailing because we've not had a consistent basis to work with but I'm hopeful in the next few weeks once we get players back we start to see a real identity," he said.

"If every manager had his way he’d probably have the same back three/four/five consistently because that breeds winning.

"We've recruited players who can play in a number of different positions. That wasn't by luck.

ON THE MEND: Rotherham United midfielder Josh Benson (Image: Kerrie Beddows)

"We feel the way to go is usually three at the back but we went to a four in the second half at Bolton, which some people have not got. We played a four at Salford.

"I'm trying for a no-excuse culture so I can't complain about injuries. It's next man up and it's up to them to produce what they do in training. I don't think we've consistently done that."

Benson and Kayode will be assessed on Friday for a reaction to the previous day's training.