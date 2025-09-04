Rotherham United not looking at free agents as pair close in on return

Rotherham United will concentrate on getting players fit rather than looking to the free agent market to fill gaps, with the prospect of Josh Benson and Josh Kayode returning at the weekend.

The deadline-day signing of Thomas Holmes took the Millers to 13 summer arrivals and although clubs still have the option of recruiting out-of-contract players before the next transfer window opens in the new year, it is not something manager Matt Hamshaw wants to do at the moment.

But after on-loan striker Martin Sherif was ruled out for a month, there could be some good news at home to Exeter City on Saturday, with potential returns for Benson and Kayode.

Asked about free agents, Hamshaw said: "I don't think they're for us at this moment. We've got what we've got in the building.

"The chairman has been supportive through the window. He's arguably spent more money than he would have liked to.

"We're really pleased with who we've brought in. We now need to start getting some consistency and to play as we need to be playing."

But undermining that work has been injuries to key players.

"I'll be happy when we get our injured players back," he added when asked what he made of his squad. "Right now, the depth doesn't look amazing because of all those injuries

INJURY ISSUES: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

" Once some of the players start coming back, we'll be better.

"It's quite obvious that we're quite light in the centre-forward area. Losing (Sam) Nombe and Sherif has been a blow. Hopefully, JJ (Kayode) should return soon.

Striker Kayode and midfielder Josh Benson – one of the summer recruits – could be able to play a part from the bench on Saturday.

"They both trained today so we'll see how they came through that tomorrow," said Hamshaw after training on Thursday.

CLOSE TO RETURN: Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode (Image: Kerrie Beddows)

"It won't be from the start and we won't take any risks but if we can get them 25, 30 minutes if we need some game-changers at the end of the game, we'll do it.

"Hamish(Douglas) has had full-contact (training), as has Kian Spence. We'll see how they come out of it because one thing we can't afford is to get them back and then them get other injuries."