Matt Taylor rues 'monstrous decision' with some Rotherham United players also at 'breaking point'

That was the damning verdict of bitterly-disappointed Rotherham United chief Matt Taylor, who felt that that his side were on the receiving end of an hugely erroneous call right at the death of their cruel loss at Championship leaders Burnley.

Leading 2-1 going into the last 15 minutes, the Millers were reduced to ten men when Cohen Bramall received a second yellow card, with the hosts laying siege as the clock ticked down.

Manuel Benson equalised early in added time and Halil Dervisoglu completed the dramatic turnaround by netting the winner in the tenth minute of stoppage-time with Taylor furious about the award of a Clarets throw-in which he claimed led directly to their killer goal.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Taylor said: "We needed a bit of help. The third goal cannot stand because it's our throw in front of a linesman two yards away from that. It's a monstrous decision in the 100th minute of a football game which literally leads to a third goal.

"You could see by my players' reaction. They are honest and quite intelligent and also good people. They were furious beyond belief and it was a really poor moment from a linesman who did not help the game in any way.”

The absence of the suspended Bramall will further deplete the Millers options for Saturday's home game with Norwich City, which arrives less than 72 hours after the psychologically damaging game at Turf Moor.

It was an evening which also saw defender Jamie McCart suffer an injury in the warm-up.

Taylor added: "It was not ideal. Brooke (Norton-Cuffy) was cramping up and Cohen will be suspended obviously.

"We lost Jamie McCart in the warm-up to a quad or hamstring strain. I knew I could not put him on the pitch.

"They gave absolutely everything, but everything has proved not quite enough.

"Physically, we were at a low anyway. People saw that at Cardiff at the weekend and it's an incredible run of games in terms of the demands of the squad.

