Michael Duff excited about Huddersfield Town potential as injury issues ease
Town extended their winning home run to seven thanks to a midweek victory over Wigan Athletic and are unbeaten in eight League One games dating back to early October despite a lengthy casualty list.
Duff's side occupy fourth spot ahead of Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town with several players on the verge of returning from injury.
"It's actually quite exciting when you think who isn't playing and what we've done without them," said Duff.
"I watched Birmingham last night and they roll out the same team every week, which is fortunate for them because they've got some good players as well.
"It's easy to say we've not had this and we've not had that but one thing we haven't wanted to do is moan and be negative that it's not fair. If you're doing that, you're in the wrong business. No one cares.
"Everyone has a sob story in this job. Every manager who gets sacked has a story to tell but no one is interested. You've got to get your head down and work.
"I think the mentality is getting stronger and the consistency is getting better. We're definitely becoming harder to beat – and there's so much more to come. We'll have players coming back to help that as well.
"If we can piece it all together, we'll be a really good team."
Huddersfield are facing up to being without Mickel Miller for a lengthy period but there is light at the end of the tunnel on the injury front.
Lasse Sorensen and Lee Nicholls are leading the race to full fitness, although this weekend will come too soon for both players.
"Lasse comes into it but he's not played any sort of minutes so it's unlikely he'll be involved," said Duff. "He's the next one in.
"Lee Nicholls is in full training now. He's only done two or three days' training but he's not being monitored or limited in any of his movements.
"Chappy (Jacob Chapman) has been great but it's not a bad goalkeeper to come back in. That's not to say he will come straight back in because Chappy has been great.
"There's Antony Evans, Hodgey (Joe Hodge) and Radinio (Balker) getting back fit now. It's exciting and hopefully the supporters can see where we could go."