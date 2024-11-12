Michael Duff gives Huddersfield Town's verdict on this season's injury problems
Centre-back Radinio Balker fractured his ankle in pre-season and goalkeeper Lee Nicholls underwent elbow surgery last month. Summer signings Lasse Sorensen and Joe Hodge are also sidelined.
None are expected to be in contention for the Terriers’ next League One game, at home to Charlton Athletic, which is not until November 23.
Michal Helik and Josh Koroma are working up to full fitness after returning from injuries.
Naturally the League One club – who host Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday in a game to decide which team goes through to the last 32 of the Football League Trophy – have looked into why they have suffered so many injuries this season.
Unfortunately they are none the wiser.
"We've done a lot of investigations but there is no pattern," insisted Duff. "Mischa (Helik) was a hamstring and Lasse was a hamstring, other than that it was an elbow, a broken ankle, a groin, a thigh – there's no consistency.
"We have a lot of sports scientists, physios, medics and we go through it all. Every step a player takes now when they set foot into the training ground is measured.
"We've got nutritionists so literally every plate is measured to try and be as professional as we can because it's an expensive business, employing footballers who aren't playing. There's a lot of money spent so we don't make common mistakes.
"That is the frustration, there hasn't been a common pattern so you can say, 'Oh, it's that.' A lot of it's been bad luck but that's why you have a squad."
Two weeks between league games after the trip to Wycombe Wanderers was postponed because of international call-ups will help, but there will be no flurry of returning players against the Addicks.
"We've got none of them training with us yet," Duff said of his absentees. "Lasse's on the grass, Hodgey and Lee Nicholls are still a little bit away, Radz (Balker) is still a good bit away, he's probably going to be another two months, so there's no one for the next league game.”
