HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff may be without several key personnel again this weekend, but he does have one particularly intriguing selection poser.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Namely who starts in goal at home to Bristol Rovers with recognised number two Chris Maxwell available again following illness and contending with Aussie custodian Jacob Chapman for a starting spot in goal with first-choice keeper Lee Nicholls sidelined for a spell.

Chapman has started the club’s last three league games, with Maxwell making his comeback in the recent EFL Trophy game with Barnsley.

Duff said: "These are the decisions I have got to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"One thing I will say is that Chappy has come in and been excellent. Maxy came in and did everything he needed to do; he didn’t have a lot to do in the game, but he did well.

"Maxy has probably been a bit of a victim of circumstances in that he picked up an illness at a really poor time.

"If Lee had been injured three weeks earlier, he would have been the next one in line. But football works in funny ways and Chappy has taken his opportunity.

"Chappy isn’t a kid, he’s not 18 or 19 where he's done well for a game and then gets back out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s 23 and has dealt really well with circumstances that have been thrown at him, which is really pleasing.

"There’s no point saying if people play well, they stay in the team and then lying.

"Lee’s different as he’s the number one and he’s proved that over the last two or three years before my time as well.

"Between those two, it’s a good fight and we have to make sure we make the right decision."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff has confirmed that loan midfielder Joe Hodge – who joined from Wolves in late August - is likely to be out for most of the remainder of 2024 after suffering a groin tear in the recent league match with Barnsley.

Duff said: "We didn’t think it was great at the time and in terms of timescales, we’ve been told eight weeks as a starting point."