Michael Duff takes aim at Huddersfield Town's 'passive' start but hails comeback against Blackpool
Goals from Robert Apter and Albie Morgan gave the Tangerines a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break.
Steve Bruce’s side could arguably have scored even more before the whistle blew and the Terriers had a lot of work to do at the interval.
“We didn’t turn up first half, didn’t run, we just wanted to roll the ball around and be passive,” said Duff. “We didn’t win a duel in the first half, these are fundamentals of football. And they’re a good team, Blackpool, they’re definitely in a false league position.
“That’s twice we’ve played them now and a lot of the stats that we get through, data and things like that, show that they should be a lot higher.
“The only positive of the first half is that we weren’t out of the game. I think that was the only positive, because they could have probably scored three or four and the game’s dead then.”
The mood in the away end was lifted shortly after the restart, as Joe Taylor marked his debut with a goal in the 47th minute.
By the 50th minute, Brodie Spencer had netted and the Terriers were back on level terms. Huddersfield could not find a winner, but Duff was pleased to see his players fight back.
“So the thing it does do is it gives us an opportunity to get to half time and change a couple of things,” he said. “The two players that came off, I could have taken off any two from 10 probably.
“We looked dead and buried so I was just telling them to go and win the second half and if we’d lost 2-1 I’d have taken that.
“Credit to the players because they responded, the reaction in the second half was excellent and, in the end, I thought we were the team that was going to go and win it, but it was probably a fair result in the end.”
