Middlesbrough face potential transfer challenge as Crystal Palace 'track' key figure previously eyed by Fulham
The 20-year-old was brought to British shores last year, signing a four-year deal at the Riverside after making the switch from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.
He has since established himself as a key figure in Michael Carrick’s side, making 47 appearances for the club.
Having previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, van den Berg is now believed to be on the radar of Crystal Palace.
That is according to Football Insider, who have claimed the Eagles are among several clubs keeping tabs on the Netherlands under-21 international.
Palace are believed to have made regular checks on the defender over the past 18 months and are now thought to be ready to test Middlesbrough’s resolve.
Discussing van den Berg in March, Boro boss Carrick said: "Your eye tells you certain things and we were really excited when we first saw him.
"Woody (Jonathan Woodgate) watched him a lot and knows a bit more about defending than me. But of course, we all liked what we saw and then when the opportunity came, we were desperate to bring him to the club.”
By impressing in the Championship, van den Berg has followed in the footsteps of his older brother Sepp. While on Liverpool’s books, Sepp spent two years on loan in the second tier with Preston North End.
Aged 24, he now represents Brentford having completed a £25m move in the summer transfer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.