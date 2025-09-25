Albert Adomah has claimed Middlesbrough tried to re-sign him during his Aston Villa days.

The twinkle-toed winger spent three years at the Riverside, scoring 26 goals in 143 appearances between 2013 and 2016.

He helped the club seal promotion to the Premier League, but moved back to the Championship with Aston Villa shortly after Boro went up.

Three years at Villa Park followed before a move to Nottingham Forest in 2019, but Adomah has insisted there was interest in a reunion from the Riverside.

Albert Adomah’s Middlesbrough claim

Regarding his Boro exit, the winger told the Beyond the Back Four podcast: “I knew Villa were after me and the time had come to move on.

“As a player, sometimes you just know. Contract talks hadn’t gone well and I had to make a decision to benefit myself and family, hence taking the step down to Championship level.

“Even with Villa after relegation, they wanted me and wanted to pay me more than they would in the Premier League.

“We worked hard to achieve Premier League promotion, but I didn’t get rewarded. Boro wanted me back and that tells you something.”

Fond Middlesbrough memories

Adomah, who is still playing for Walsall at the age of 37, is a popular figure among the supporters of his previous clubs.

Despite having left Middlesbrough for Villa, he has insisted he still gets a warm reception from the Riverside faithful.

He said: “I had no apprehension [about joining Middlesbrough]. It was another opportunity to play in the Championship after Bristol City had been relegated. Boro coming in was good timing.

“Tony Mowbray knew about my wing play. It was a pleasure he signed me and I always said thanks to him for signing me. Without him, Boro fans wouldn’t know about Albert Adomah.