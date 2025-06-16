Middlesbrough promotion-winner and ex-Bradford City and Huddersfield Town man lands manager role
The 50-year-old, who also represented Doncaster Rovers in his playing days, was relieved of his duties at Darlington back in September 2023.
He had been in charge of the Quakers for over four years, having previously led their rivals Blyth Spartans.
After an extended period away from the dugout, Armstrong has been unveiled as the new manager of National League outfit Gateshead.
He has already worked with the club at academy level, managing their under-19s alongside his role as head of elite and performance football at Gateshead College.
Alun Armstrong on appointment
After putting pen to paper, Armstrong said: "I see it as a challenge, and it's something I'm really excited by.
"I want to bring some of the identity back to this club that I think it used to have. First and foremost, I want lads to work extremely hard for the team and that's the biggest thing, but on top of that we want to be exciting and scoring goals.
"At the end of the day fans pay money to see goals, it's an entertainment business, and we want to see the ball in the back of the net as much as we possibly can.
"I know it's going to be a tough one, but no stone will be left for me to try and get this battle done and hopefully get to where we want to be."
Chairman on new boss
The club’s chairman, Bernard McWilliams, added: "Can I firstly thank the many applications we received from some exceptional and well-qualified candidates for the post of first-team manager.
"It was a pleasure to take the time to read through some incredibly well- prepared applications, and we certainly appreciate the time taken by everyone to apply for the role.
"After pulling together a shortlist we have then taken the last few days to quickly interview those selected. I must say this, it was a very difficult decision as all those who applied and ultimately interviewed were of a very high standard.
"Only one person could be successful however, so with that said, I'm delighted to welcome Alun to the club as our new first-team manager.
"The last few weeks have seen quite a few changes at the club, and with Alun in position I feel we can begin rebuilding and bring a re-invigorated squad together ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.
"One thing that was at the centre of this process is that we are one club - 'wor club' - and with that said it is imperative that we re-connect through the manager and the players to our fans and our community, and Alun fully supports this."
While his spells with Huddersfield, Bradford and Doncaster were brief, Armstrong was key in Middlesbrough’s promotion-winning 1997/98 campaign.