Middlesbrough FC next manager: Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and ex-Barnsley FC & Everton men among favourites

Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST

Figures familiar with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Everton are among the early favourites to replace Michael Carrick as Middlesbrough boss.

After three failed attempts to steer the club out of the Championship, Carrick has been relieved of his duties at the Riverside.

He led the club into the play-offs in his first season at the helm, but Boro missed out on the top six in the two seasons that followed.

Carrick has now been axed as boss and has departed alongside coaches Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick.

A statement issued by the club read: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

“We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards have both been linked with the Riverside vacancy, which is certain to attract coaches.

Middlesbrough undeniably have potential to be a Premier League club again, although need to ensure their next managerial appointment is a shrewd one.

Carrick, meanwhile, will be on the hunt for a new role as he looks to fulfil his potential as a manager.

He was lauded as a skilled developer of talent during his Riverside reign, but lamented for his tactical rigidity and struggles to change games with his substitutions.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Carrick as Middlesbrough boss.

A look at the early frontrunners to succeed Michael Carrick as Middlesbrough boss.

1. Favourites for Middlesbrough job

A look at the early frontrunners to succeed Michael Carrick as Middlesbrough boss. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

25/1

2. 16. Jack Wilshere

25/1 | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

25/1

3. 15. John Terry

25/1 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

25/1

4. 14. Luke Williams

25/1 | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

