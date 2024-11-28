'Clearly offside': Middlesbrough boss rails against Blackburn winner but won't knock confidence as Hull City await
Carrick expressed his frustration at a “clearly offside” goal from Dom Hyam in the 77th minute that separated the two sides as Boro’s recent form of 15 goals in the last three games drew a sudden blank.
Carrick said: “It’s clearly offside, it’s pretty obvious. The less said the better, really, from my point of view.
“We weren’t at our best, we’ve ended up losing the game through a goal that’s not a goal really.
“A point would’ve been a point, we had a few opportunities or half-chances.
“We just couldn’t quite find that answer. It was going to come at some point, you’re not going to keep scoring goals at the rate we’ve scored them and it shows some of the football we’ve played has been really good.
“This won’t knock us too much, it’s one of those games that happen. It could’ve been a draw, should’ve been a draw, is what it is.”