Doncaster Rovers striker and ex-Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough player joins rivals

DONCASTER ROVERS striker George Miller has completed his move to League Two rivals Cheltenham Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who has spent previous spells at Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Bradford City, was sidelined for the virtually the whole of last season with a serious knee injury sustained last August after being top-scorer in 2022-23 with 13 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller made his comeback from the bench late on in Rovers' fateful League Two semi-final second leg with Crewe in May.

But with his opportunities likely to be restricted following the summer arrival of Billy Sharp, Miller has been allowed to move on.

Outgoing Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Boss Grant McCann said: "I had a honest conversation with George to say that Joe Ironside and Billy Sharp are ahead of him at this moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt that it was maybe best for George to move on and try to develop his career elsewhere.

"I always try to be fair as a manager to my players. I was open and honest with George to tell him that and I think he appreciated it. He’s gone through a tough period for a year but I think we have supported him really well in that time as a club to try to get him back.

"The last thing that George needs at this stage of his career is to not be playing football. I can’t guarantee that here. We have six forwards, we have two numbers nines in Sharp and Ironside, so we feel we’re really strong in that department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, it was important to explain this to George because the last thing he needs is another year without football because I don’t know where you go after that. So we made the decision to let George speak to clubs and this is where we’re at.”

On signing Miller, Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn said: "I worked with George when he was on loan at Walsall albeit briefly and I think he's someone who compliments what we already have for strikers.

"He is a good finisher and I'm excited to work with him. I think the fans will enjoy George because he gives everything to the cause.