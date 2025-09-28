'He's got a high ceiling': Middlesbrough boss hails ex-Juventus man for salvaging a point

By YP Sport
Published 28th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards praised his team’s resilience as they fought back to draw 1-1 at Southampton to remain unbeaten at the top of the Championship.

Adam Armstrong’s goal had put the Saints on course for three points but Senegalese super-sub Kaly Sene came off the bench to rescue a late point for Boro.

Edwards said: “It was really difficult game. I think you have seen how good they are.

Southampton are a really good team. They’re in a false position at the moment and they’ve got a lot of good players.”

Middlesbrough's Kaly Sene scores their side's equaliser at Southampton (Picture: Peter Tarry/PA Wire)placeholder image
Middlesbrough's Kaly Sene scores their side's equaliser at Southampton (Picture: Peter Tarry/PA Wire)

Sene, who scored his first goal for the club in the win against West Brom last week, latched on to a pass from Luke Ayling and scored from the tightest of angles in front of the away end, with the ball deflecting off Saints’ Nathan Wood.

“He’s hit some of the highest heights as a really young player,” said Edwards of the former Juventus and Lausanne striker.

“And he’s shown a lot of fight and determination and obviously good play as well and good quality to get where he is right now.

“I think he’s got a high ceiling. He’s a good lad. He’s quiet, smiles and goes about his business well.”

Edwards was full of praise for Southampton – and for Armstrong in particular, who scored a wonderful goal from Tom Fellows’ cross.

Southampton: McCarthy, Edwards, Wood-Gordon, Quarshie, Manning (Jelert 86), Jander, Charles, Fellows (Fraser 71), Azaz (Scienza 65), Armstrong, Stewart (Robinson 86). Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Downes, Archer.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Edmundson, Jones, Brittain (Browne 63), Morris (Burgzorg 72), Hackney, Targett, Whittaker (Nypan 63), Conway (Hansen 72), Strelec (Sene 72). Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, Silvera, McCormick, Kante.

Referee: F Hallam (Surrey).

