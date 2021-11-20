Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1 - player ratings

GOAL: Matt Crooks was celebrating in the first half, but ought to have been doing so again at the end of the game

Boro took the lead through Matt Crooks and were the superior team throughout, but conceded a controversial equaliser after 29 minutes and were unable to come back from it, running out of steam in the second half.

Luke Daniels - Billy Mitchell's first-half header will have got him nervous but that apart, the goalkeeper had very little to do 6

Paddy McNair - not the full-on, overlapping centre-back performance of a Chris Wilder player, but still a decent performance 6

Sol Bamba - an excellent challenge on Benik Afobe at the start of the second half 7

Lee Peltier - bad luck on his and Bamba's part that Peltier's clearance bounced in as an own goal 6

Jonny Howson - held the midfield well but also got forward at times 7

Isiah Jones - one brilliant turn of speed to snuff out some early danger but he did not offer enough going forward from wing-back, and was replaced 6

Marcus Tavernier - the central midfielder provided more attacking thrust than anyone in the second half but could not make anything of it 7

Matt Crooks - scored the goal but blotted his copybook by not adding another in the 90th minute 7

Marc Bola - like his fwellow wing-back, needed to do more 6

Andraz Sporar - allowed Daniel Ballard to get a tackle in when clean through early on, he was subjected to some rough treatment before his half-time substitution 5

Duncan Watmore - did brilliantly to create Boro goal, the difficulty he has staying on his feet at times contributed to Millwall's but only slightly 6

Substitutes:

Josh Coburn (for Sporar, 46) - no real chances fell the way of the in-form striker 6

Onel Hernandez (for Jones, 71) - unable to make a difference 5

Uche Ikpeazu (for Watmore, 87) - N/A