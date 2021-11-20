Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1 - player ratings

Boro took the lead through Matt Crooks and were the superior team throughout, but conceded a controversial equaliser after 29 minutes and were unable to come back from it, running out of steam in the second half.
Luke Daniels - Billy Mitchell's first-half header will have got him nervous but that apart, the goalkeeper had very little to do 6
Paddy McNair - not the full-on, overlapping centre-back performance of a Chris Wilder player, but still a decent performance 6
Sol Bamba - an excellent challenge on Benik Afobe at the start of the second half 7
Lee Peltier - bad luck on his and Bamba's part that Peltier's clearance bounced in as an own goal 6
Jonny Howson - held the midfield well but also got forward at times 7
Isiah Jones - one brilliant turn of speed to snuff out some early danger but he did not offer enough going forward from wing-back, and was replaced 6
Marcus Tavernier - the central midfielder provided more attacking thrust than anyone in the second half but could not make anything of it 7
Matt Crooks - scored the goal but blotted his copybook by not adding another in the 90th minute 7
Marc Bola - like his fwellow wing-back, needed to do more 6
Andraz Sporar - allowed Daniel Ballard to get a tackle in when clean through early on, he was subjected to some rough treatment before his half-time substitution 5
Duncan Watmore - did brilliantly to create Boro goal, the difficulty he has staying on his feet at times contributed to Millwall's but only slightly 6
Substitutes:
Josh Coburn (for Sporar, 46) - no real chances fell the way of the in-form striker 6
Onel Hernandez (for Jones, 71) - unable to make a difference 5
Uche Ikpeazu (for Watmore, 87) - N/A
Not used: Lumley, Dijksteel, Taylor, Lea Siliki