MICHAEL CARRICK is confident he can turn around Middlesbrough’s slump after they were beaten 1-0 by Watford at the Riverside.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro were booed by their supporters at full-time after Moussa Sissoko’s goal consigned the hosts to a fourth defeat on the spin.

Carrick’s side have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and won just three of their last 14 Championship games to slip to 11th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Manchester United and England midfielder insists he still has full belief that his side can get their season back on track.

Carrick said: “100 per cent (I believe I can turn it around). We have good players, we have a fantastic team, we’re having a bad spell.

“I fully believe we can get out of it. There’s a big difference between having your confidence hit and the ultimate belief.

“At the moment, we’re in it, but we have to accept that. We’ll all pull together and find a way through but it’s a tough place to be. We’ll all stick with each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of teams have bad spells. We don’t want to go through it but it’s part of the sport unfortunately. We don’t like it but it doesn’t mean we can’t change it.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Watford's Moussa Sissoko scores the winning goal against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“I’m just gutted for the players, I feel for them so much. They were trying to do the right things but when it goes against you it goes against you.

“You can see we’re fighting confidence at the minute and that’s natural, things have gone against us. We didn’t quite find the goal towards the end.”

Watford climbed above Boro into the Championship’s top 10 after ending their own winless stretch of five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets had won just one of their last 10 – and were thrashed 4-0 at home by Leeds in midweek – but Tom Cleverley felt his side got what they deserved on Teesside.

CONFIDENT: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (right), with assistant Jonathan Woodgate on the touchline at the Riverside against Watford on Saturday. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We were challenged in the last 15, 20 minutes but it was no means backs to the wall and we should have been out of sight,” said Watford’s boss and Carrick’s former midfield partner at Old Trafford.

“You always smell when a crowd is a little bit edgy.”

Middlesbrough: Travers, Ayling (Dijksteel 59), van den Berg, Edmundson, Borges (Forss 79), Whittaker (Iling-Junior 67), Barlaser (Burgzorg 46), Morris, Hackney, Iheanacho (Azaz 58), Conway. Unused substitutes: Glover, Giles, Dede, McCabe.

Watford: Selvik, Andrews (Ngakia 80), Keben, Abankwah, Larouci, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko (Ince 46), Kayembe, Chakvetadze (Pollock 90), Doumbia (Vata 65). Unused substitutes: Bond, Sierralta, Morris, Adu-Poku, Nabizada.