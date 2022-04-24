‘Middlesbrough FC can still reach Championship play-offs,’ insists bullish Chris Wilder

Wilder insisted his out-of-form team can still make the top six – even though they are now five points adrift of the cut with just three matches left to play.

A goal by Australian midfielder Riley McGree gave Boro a 46th-minute lead at the Swansea.com Stadium, only for in-form Swans striker Michael Obafemi to cancel it out almost immediately.

Asked if his side could still make the top six, Wilder said: “Yes, 100 per cent. I haven’t got a crystal ball, I don’t know what’s in front of us but there is no given result in this division.

Riley McGree: Opened the scoring for Boro at Swansea but they were unable to build on it. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty)

“The teams above us have difficult games to play, the teams around us have difficult games to play – as do we.

“We’re back home on Wednesday night (against Cardiff) and it’s a season-defining game.”

In the space of 11 manic minutes after a forgettable first half, both sides scored, both rattled the crossbar with thunderous shots and Boro squandered two gilt-edged chances.

McGree’s strike began the mayhem in the 46th minute. His 20-yard effort found its way into the net via a deflection and the bar after a loose pass from Swans captain Matt Grimes playing out from the back had gifted the Australian midfielder possession.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (Picture: PA)

It was Boro’s first goal since a 4-0 win at Peterborough on April 2 and it should have been 2-0 almost immediately, but Marcus Tavernier shot tamely into the arms of Swansea goalkeeper.

They were punished instantly.Swansea swept straight up the other end for in-form forward Obafemi to net his 11th goal of the season with a low right-footed drive from Joel Piroe’s pass.

Wilder added: “It was carnage at times and from a neutrals’ point of view probably fabulous viewing. There could have been a few heart-attacks for both managers and arguably we’ve had the best opportunities of the game.”

Despite Wilder’s optimism Boro now look virtual certainties to remain in the Championship having taken two points from a possible 15 in their last five outings. They remain in eighth spot and while they have a game in hand it is a mountain to climb.

Swansea City: Fisher, Cabango, Naughton,Latibeaudiere, Christie, Grimes, Downes, Manning (Ntcham 72), Piroe, Wolf, Obafemi. Unused substitutes: Fulton, Smith, Joseph, Ogbeta, Hamer, Congreve.

Middlesbrough: Daniels, Dijksteel, Bamba, McNair, Jones, McGree, Howson, Tavernier (Payero 90), Bola, Watmore (Connolly 65), Coburn (Sporar 66). Unused substitutes: Lumley, Taylor, Peltier, Balogun.