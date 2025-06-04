Middlesbrough FC next manager: Early favourite for Riverside post, plus Danny Rohl and Wayne Rooney among contenders

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 18:57 BST
Michael Carrick has left his post as Middlesbrough head coach – so who will be next at the SkyBet Championship club?

The former Manchester United midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after missing out on a play-off place in the season just gone.

Carrick, who previously had a spell as Manchester United’s caretaker manager, had been in charge at Boro since October 2022.

Here are the early front-runners for the vacant Boro post, one that will be highly sought-after, with BetVictor offering the latest Football Betting.

Who will be the next manager of Middlesbrough? (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)
The frontrunners...

Steve Cooper 1/1 – Out of work since losing his job as Leicester City manager, but took Nottingham Forest to the Premier League.

Rob Edwards 5/4 – Lost his job as Luton manager having taken them up to the Premier League.

Tom Cleverley 5/1 – Impressed early on at Watford before recently being sacked.

Danny Rohl, head coach of Sheffield Wednesday, has been linked with a number of jobs (Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Brian Priske 5/1 – 48-year-old Dane most recently in charge of Feyenoord.

Danny Rohl 6/1Linked with a number of jobs as his successful tenure as Sheffield Wednesday manager nears an end.

The outsiders

Sean Dyche 16/1 – Would be a coup given he has spent much of the last few years in the Premier League with Burnley and Everton.

Ruben Selles was recently sacked by Hull City (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Jan Dahl Tomasson 16/1 – Started well at Blackburn Rovers before losing his job.

Gary O'Neil 20/1 – Former Boro player who has managed in the Premier League with Bournemouth and Wolves.

Steven Gerrard 20/1 – Managing in Saudi Arabia after a successful spell at Rangers, unsuccessful one at Aston Villa.

Dave Challinor 20/1 – Done a cracking job at Stockport County.

Ruben Selles 25/1Recently sacked by Hull City despite saving them from relegation.

Marti Cifuentes 25/1 – Currently in charge at QPR but his position is perilous.

John Terry 25/1 – Former England defender is waiting for his first big break.

Jack Wilshere 25/1 – Similar scenario to John Terry for the former England man.

Wayne Rooney 25/1 – After unsuccessful spells at Birmingham and Plymouth his stock has plummeted.

Russell Martin 25/1 – Hot property this summer, currently being linked to Glasgow Rangers.

Nathan Jones 25/1 – Has just taken Charlton up to the Championship.

Liam Rosenior 25/1Did a top job at Hull City before being unceremoniously dumped, and almost took Strasbourg into Europe.

David Wagner 25/1 – Former Huddersfield favourite, most recently sacked by Norwich.

