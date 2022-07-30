The Boro boss was “delighted” with the majority of his team’s display but left frustrated by the Baggies scoring an equaliser five minutes after half-time through John Swift.

Isaiah Jones had put Middlesbrough in front in the 10th minute during an opening period when the home side looked much better than their opponents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a failure to make the most of those good opportunities provided a reminder to Wilder that there needs to be further movement on the transfer front – particularly with Marcus Tavernier on the verge of a move to Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan and West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips (Picture: PA)

Wilder, who revealed he wants five more new signings before the window closes, said: “The performance was excellent.

“The 10 to 15 minutes after half-time opened the door for them and it became a game of basketball. We lost shape and structure a bit.

“But the things that have gone off in the week, to where West Brom are and we are, is a different ball park at the moment. It won’t be when the window is shut. This is how it is at the moment.

“There shouldn’t have been a West Brom comeback because we should have put it away in the first half. We missed chances, the final ball wasn’t right at times, and I would be a touch critical in terms of going for the jugular. We had them on the ropes.”

Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks and West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips in action during the Sky Bet Championship opener at the Riverside Stadium (Picture: PA)

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Dijksteel, Lenihan, Bola, Jones, Crooks, Howson, McGree, Giles, Watmore (Forss 63), Akpom (Coburn 63). Unused substitutes: Fry, Smith, Boyd-Munce, Roberts, Hackney.

West Brom: Button, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Townsend, Molumby (Mowatt 90), Livermore, Wallace, Swift, Phillips (Diangana 68), Ahearne-Grant (Dike 78). Unused substitutes: Bartley, Reach, Palmer, Gardner-Hickman.