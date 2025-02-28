Middlesbrough v Derby County: Boro must remedy Achilles heel fast as nemesis arrives at Riverside

MIDDLESBROUGH’S form against sides struggling at the wrong end of the Championship has been a stick used to beat them with during a consistently inconsistent campaign.

And not just in the current one either.

So far this season, Boro have lost to today’s opponents Derby and taken just one point from six against Portsmouth and dropped points against Cardiff and Plymouth.

Last term, they failed to pick up a win against cellar dwellers Rotherham and also picked up just a point versus Argyle and another 2023-24 lesser light in Blackburn.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

In the here and now, Boro’s relieving midweek win against Stoke was a timely development for Michael Carrick, certainly given previous events.

His Boro side, four points off the top six, are in the midst of run of games against sides below them or firmly in the relegation picture. They also face Luton and Oxford before the end of March and can avoid few more slip-ups if they are to maintain their play-off hopes.

Today, they face a Derby side managed by John Eustace, whose Blackburn team did a number on Boro in both league and cup on frustrating Riverside occasions in the winter.

So did the Rams in the reverse fixture in August.

Former Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace, who recently switched to Derby County.

Carrick said: "We had a tough game early in the season when we played them away.

"They were very difficult to break down. We couldn’t find a way through because they defended very well as a team.