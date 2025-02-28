Middlesbrough v Derby County: Boro must remedy Achilles heel fast as nemesis arrives at Riverside
And not just in the current one either.
So far this season, Boro have lost to today’s opponents Derby and taken just one point from six against Portsmouth and dropped points against Cardiff and Plymouth.
Last term, they failed to pick up a win against cellar dwellers Rotherham and also picked up just a point versus Argyle and another 2023-24 lesser light in Blackburn.
In the here and now, Boro’s relieving midweek win against Stoke was a timely development for Michael Carrick, certainly given previous events.
His Boro side, four points off the top six, are in the midst of run of games against sides below them or firmly in the relegation picture. They also face Luton and Oxford before the end of March and can avoid few more slip-ups if they are to maintain their play-off hopes.
Today, they face a Derby side managed by John Eustace, whose Blackburn team did a number on Boro in both league and cup on frustrating Riverside occasions in the winter.
So did the Rams in the reverse fixture in August.
Carrick said: "We had a tough game early in the season when we played them away.
"They were very difficult to break down. We couldn’t find a way through because they defended very well as a team.
"John builds his teams to be like that as well. We found that when we played against him with Blackburn. Obviously, off the back of the win, we have a slight boost and a slightly better feeling.”