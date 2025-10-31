Watford v Middlesbrough: Rob Edwards on his first return to Vicarage Road

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:44 GMT
FootballTalk Podcast 29.10.25
ROB Edwards' short-lived tenure at Watford in 2022-23 lasted a mere 11 games - before he joined the long list of managerial casualties at the Hertfordshire club.

With the benefit of hindsight, the Middlesbrough boss believes that events ultimately did him a favour. After being sacked, he linked up with the Hornets' arch-rivals Luton Town and enjoyed a largely memorable chapter in his career.

Most Popular

He is now hoping to pen another on Teesside and while his time at Watford was very short, disappointments can sometimes make managers better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of his first return to Vicarage Road, Edwards said: "I’ve not been back there since I left, so this will be a new experience for me.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards waves to the fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.placeholder image
Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards waves to the fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

"I wasn’t there that long and it was a while ago now, but it just has to be another game for me.

"It was frustrating that it was such a short spell, but it was probably the right thing for me and the club, and I took a lot from it."

Boro will be without summer signing Abdoulaye Kante for a couple of weeks following hernia surgery.

Left-back Alex Bangura will miss out at Watford due to illness, but centre-half George Edmundson is close to returning to the squad.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughWatfordHertfordshireTeessideLuton TownHornets
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice